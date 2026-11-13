Against violence in African football

ON Tuesday, November 10, The Ocean Stars, Somalia’s national football team, accused Ghanaian officials of intimidation after security personnel stopped their training session at the University of Ghana Stadium. The visitors, who were in Ghana for the first of two qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations tournament, claimed the university had cleared them to train inside the stadium after they used an outer pitch on Monday, November 9, and described the intervention mid-session as deliberate intimidation. Stadium officials and local reports however noted that the personnel involved were campus security, not national police. Stadium representatives maintained that Somalia was only authorised to use a designated outer warm-up pitch, not the main field. While the incident could have been due to inadequate communication, it is at least significant that it did not involve violence or hooliganism, as was witnessed in Nigeria last month during a match involving Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) outfit, Rangers International FC of Enugu, and MC Alger of Algeria. Rangers FC had to petition the Confederation of African Football (CAF) following incidents of violence involving the visiting supporters during and after the CAF Champions League fixture at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta, on Sunday, October 18.

The club raised concerns regarding the destruction of a stadium entrance gate, unauthorised entry without payment of gate fees, vandalisation of stadium seats and other acts of disorder. Rangers FC defeated MC Alger by a two-goal margin but lost the return leg 0-3, but that is not the point here. The point is that what should have been an occasion for promoting continental sporting relations descended into disorder, with some visiting supporters destroying stadium seats, forcing open an exit gate, and engaging in a confrontation that extended to their own team’s technical officials. The incidents, which occurred during the second preliminary round of the 2026/27 CAF Champions League, are particularly troubling. The visiting fans’ hostility towards the MC Alger’s head coach, who was subsequently escorted away from the stadium, further raises questions about the safety of players, coaches, officials and spectators during continental football engagements.

There is, however, a broader concern that the incident raises about the treatment of visiting teams and supporters in African football. International sporting competitions are expected to promote friendship, mutual respect and cooperation among participating countries. They should provide opportunities for cultural exchange and strengthen relationships between African societies. Unfortunately, incidents of hooliganism, intimidation and destructive conduct by sections of travelling supporters undermine these objectives. The tendency of some supporters to regard a defeat as an affront that must be resisted through violence or the destruction of property is particularly disturbing. No club has the right to demand victory, and no supporter should imagine that purchasing a match ticket, travelling across national borders or identifying with a football team confers the privilege to intimidate others or damage public infrastructure.

Public facilities are maintained with taxpayers’ money, and any damage inflicted on them usually places an additional burden on government and the public. It would be unacceptable for Nigerian taxpayers to bear the cost of replacing stadium seats, repairing damaged gates and restoring other facilities destroyed by visiting supporters. MC Alger must cooperate fully with the investigation and accept responsibility for the conduct of its supporters whose identities and involvement can be established. This does not mean that every supporter should automatically be held responsible for the actions of a few individuals. However, the club cannot distance itself from the conduct of its travelling contingent. Its supporters travelled to Abeokuta specifically to represent and support the team. CAF’s regulations and applicable competition rules should determine the appropriate financial and disciplinary consequences.

The Nigerian authorities also have questions to answer. Were adequate security personnel deployed at the exits, stands and stadium tunnel? Why were the fans who orchestrated such colossal destruction not detained? These questions are important because the protection of public infrastructure cannot depend entirely on the good behaviour of local or visiting supporters. The Nigerian government must be firmer, going forward. It is, however, reassuring that Rangers FC’s petition was supported by comprehensive evidence, including video recordings, photographs, stadium damage assessments, security reports, and witness accounts. No doubt, a properly documented account would make it easier for CAF to determine the extent of the misconduct and apply the relevant disciplinary provisions. The incident is not an internal disagreement between two football clubs. The destruction of facilities at a Nigerian stadium during an international competition concerns the host country’s sporting infrastructure and its ability to provide a safe environment for continental football.

There is also a diplomatic dimension to the incident that Nigeria must handle with firmness. Nigeria should not allow concerns about continental solidarity or diplomatic relations to weaken its insistence on accountability. The country must be able to welcome foreign teams and their supporters while insisting that they respect its laws, institutions and public property. Hospitality does not mean surrendering the responsibility to enforce the law. Indeed, genuine sporting diplomacy requires mutual respect, and this must be demonstrated by visiting clubs, supporters, organisers and host authorities alike. Nigeria should therefore communicate its concerns through the appropriate football and diplomatic channels, while ensuring that the investigation remains evidence-based and that those found responsible face the consequences of their actions.

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Rangers FC’s petition is in order. It is the right thing to do, and we urge CAF to act expeditiously on it, if only to forestall a recurrence of such ugly incidents. However, the Federal Government and state governments should also work with the NFF, stadium management authorities and law enforcement agencies to establish minimum security standards for international sporting events. These should include advance risk assessments of travelling supporter groups, adequate crowd-control arrangements, clear emergency exit procedures, functioning surveillance systems and effective coordination among the police, event organisers and stadium officials. Visiting clubs should be required to cooperate with host authorities in communicating acceptable standards of conduct to their supporters before and during international fixtures. Where necessary, clubs should provide appropriate security and logistical information concerning their travelling contingents.