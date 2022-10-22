Again, Wike, Dan Orbih legacy groups, others shun Atiku’s presidential rally in Edo

Members of the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Legacy Group, a faction loyal to the party’s National Vice Chairman, South-South, Chief Dan Orbih, and the Senator Representing Edo South Senatorial District, Sen Matthew Urhoghide, were conspicuously missing at the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubarkar’s Campaign Rally yesterday in Benin City.

This is even as the Governor of Rivers State, Barr Nysome Wike and his Oyo, Benue Abia, Enugu counterparts were nowhere around the venue of the rally, a development political observers in the state opined may affect the party’s chances at the general elections.

Notable amongst the PDP legacy members that were not at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, venue of the PDP Presidential Rally, are Chief Dan Orbih, Edo State PDP Vice Chairman, Barr Henry Omagbon, House of Representatives Member, representing Oredo Federal Constituency, Engr Ogbeide-Ihama, Mr Pascal Ugbome, Barr Lucy Omagbon, Engr Mike Onolemenmen, Larry Okunbor and Ogieva Okunbor.

The Legacy group were also missing during the inauguration of the Edo state Campaign Council on Friday, October 20, 2022, where the Governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki, who is the Chairman of the Edo Campaign Council assured that the state is ready to deliver votes for the PDP in 2023 General Elections, hence, he (Obaseki) announced the suspension of governance in Edo for politics.

There was also the presence of heavily armed security men in and around the Ogbemudia Stadium, as an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) manned with sternly-looking police officers is stationed at the entrance of the Stadium.

The presence of the heavily armed security personnel could not be unconnected to the plans by mischief makers to disrupt the presidential campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as alleged by the Edo Government.

Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie, Esq., in a statement on Friday said, “The attention of the Edo State Government has been drawn to the ploy by a group of unscrupulous individuals planning to disrupt the presidential campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party, scheduled to hold in the state, tomorrow, Saturday, October 22, 2022.

Addressing Party supporters of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, promised to fulfil his promises to Nigerians if elected into office, noting that security and economics would be given top priority by his government.

He thanked the people of the state for voting Governor Obaseki into office for the second time, and ensured that “Edo was not Lagos state.”

