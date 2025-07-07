Again, Wike berates coalition leaders, accuses them of seeking power for personal interests

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Sunday, accused the promoters of the opposition coalition of seeking power to serve personal interests.

He spoke at a thanksgiving service in Abuja, describing many of the chieftains of the coalition as political opportunists lacking ideology and commitment to true national transformation.

“These are the same people that want to rescue Nigerians!

“You are a minister for interior here. To go and get an international passport, you will spend weeks and months and years before you get it. But look at your young boy — within hours, he got an international passport. And yet, you come and tell us Nigerians are angry. Nigerians are angry with you,” the minister said.

Berating them for jumping from one party to another, Wike declared that the coalition leaders have no ideological base or stable vision for national progress.

He said: “Today, in 1999, you are in this party. In 2006, you are in another party. In 2014, you moved to another party. In 2019, you came back to another party. By 2025, you are moving to another party to rescue whom? You want to rescue your stomach. It’s not Nigeria you want to rescue.”

He chided a former governor who did not mention his name, who he accused of failing to uphold democratic principles while in office.

“For eight years, he was governor. He never conducted local government elections. And Nigerians were not angry? Nigerians were happy that he refused to conduct local government elections?

“Only you, governor of all the local governments, and none of you asked questions. Now they will come out and begin to talk. Democracy is not working,” Wike stated.

He pooh-poohed the claim by a member of the opposition that the coalition was formed to challenge the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

“He said he formed a coalition for 18 months, which means the president was in office for six months. They cannot stay out of power. Unfortunately, they have stayed out. They will come back. They will not come back,” he said.

Restating his unalloyed commitment to the administration of President Tinubu, Wike said: “If Tinubu’s government will not work, I will not support. But if it will work, I will support.”

