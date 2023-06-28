Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen who well armed with sophisticated weapons, on Monday, invaded the residence of the Village Head of Magamin Kano, a border village in Ningi LGA of Bauchi, Alh Bashir Abubakar and kidnapped his wife and son to an unknown destination.

In the process, the gunmen were said to have shot and killed one person while another person was shot on his thigh and is receiving medical attention at the Ningi General Hospital.

It was gathered the traditional ruler was the main target but he was able to escape, but his wife and son were not lucky to escape.

A reliable source in the village told our correspondent that after operating for several hours, the gunmen who were many, took the direction of Ningi forest which is their operations centre.

Recall the yet-to-be-identified gunmen had recently invaded Kafin Lemo during which they broke into shops and houses carted away some goods and shot one person on his leg in the process.

The issue of insecurity has become worst situation in Ningi LGA instilling serious fear and panic into the hearts of the residents, they are now afraid to go to their farms or engage in any venture.

In a chat with some of the residents, they expressed dismay over the inability of the government and security agencies to protect them from the incessant attacks.

The residents are wondering if the unknown gunmen have overpowered the strength of the security agencies in the area calling for urgent intervention to change the narrative and return peace to the area.

Reports have it that in the last one month, gunmen invaded and attacked a number of villages in Ningi LGA, kidnapped people killing 2 others in the process and received ransom money that was not less than N50m from families of the kidnap victims before they were released.

As of the time of filing this report, the State Police Command has not responded to enquiries made about the crimes as the PPRO did not respond to messages sent to his mobile number.

