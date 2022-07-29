Again, Tambuwal receives another Sokoto APC chieftain, Yabo to PDP

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has again received into the fold of the state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) another chieftain of the state branch of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Honourable Dahiru Maishanu Yabo.

Yabo, the defector, a former Commissioner for Information as well as Solid Minerals in the state, was received by the Governor, his Deputy, Manir Muhammad Dan Iya, the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Muhammad Mainasara Ahmad (Mni), the state PDP Chairman, Alhaji Bello Muhammad and other government officials at Government House, Sokoto on Thursday.

A statement signed by the special adviser on media and publicity to the governor, Muhammad Bello, said the defector that he dumped the APC because it lacks internal democracy, and is wrought with favouritism and bootlicking.

Yabo said, “the APC in Sokoto has formed a cabal of which you must be a member in order to have anything to do with the party or to be involved in the progress of the nation or the state.”

He, however, said now that he has switched allegiances, “by the grace of God, we’re going to support Team Tambuwal, the PDP governorship candidate in the state and all other candidates in the state under the PDP: and, even beyond, at the Presidency.

“We’re ready. We have the energy. We have the power and the resources to be part of the PDP nationwide,” Yabo, who was a founding member of the APC and member of the defunct ‘Amaechi for President’ campaign team said, pledging to unveil his status and followership in his constituency within a fortnight.

He said apart from his army of supporters and grassroots appeal in Yabo and Shagari local government areas of the state, as a former Commissioner, his reach cut across the state.

“I have been actively involved in the politics of the APC and also in governance,” he affirms.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.Tambuwal receives another Sokoto Tambuwal receives another Sokoto

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Tambuwal receives another Sokoto Tambuwal receives another Sokoto

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP