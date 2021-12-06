Again, suspected sea pirates abduct one NSCDC personnel, four civilians in Bayelsa

Suspected sea pirates yesterday abducted one NSCDC personnel and four civilians attached to the kitchen contractor working with the ConOil Plc located in Koluama 1 of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that they were abducted on Wednesday while on their way to Koluama 1 with supplies for the kitchen contractor. The abducted NSCDC personnel, identified as Kalifa, is an indigene of Igarra in Edo State.

Sources informed Nigerian Tribune that the abducted officials are working for the wife of a known former Militant leader, Pastor Clifford Wilson popularly known along the creeks and waterways as Pastor Reuben, It was gathered that the sea pirates are demanding the sum of 25million for their release.

Some community indigenes, who spoke with Tribune Online on condition of anonymity, argued that the abduction may have been connected with the wrong treatment meted out on some boys working with the Former Militant Leader that led to their sacked a few weeks ago without pay.

A close aide to the Former Militant leader, who also confirmed the development, assured efforts are being made to secure the release of the abducted persons.

Contacted on the development, the spokesman of the NSCDC, Solomon Ogbere, confirmed that one Personnel of the command was abducted alongside four persons, “It’s a confirmed story. One of our officers and four civilians were kidnapped last Wednesday while heading to their location where they protect ConOil facilities.”

“They were all on mufti while returning to their base when they were attacked. An investigation is ongoing to track down the culprits.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… Again, suspected sea pirates abduct one NSCDC personnel, four civilians in Bayelsa Again, suspected sea pirates abduct one NSCDC personnel, four civilians in Bayelsa Again, suspected sea pirates abduct one NSCDC personnel, four civilians in Bayelsa Again, suspected sea pirates abduct one NSCDC personnel, four civilians in Bayelsa.