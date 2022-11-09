Again, suspected kidnappers attack passengers on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Tuesday launched an attack on passengers travelling on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

This is coming weeks after a former Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Jimi Agbaje, some students of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta and others, were abducted on the same highway.

The abductors were said to have dressed in a military uniform.

Nigerian Tribune learned that they came out from the bush and started shooting at an 18-seater bus on the Sagamu end of the highway.

The affected passengers were said to have laid flat inside the bus to avoid being hit by bullets.

Asked about the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, saying the gunmen were suspected kidnappers.

He told the Nigerian Tribune that officers of the Command engaged the suspected kidnappers in a gun duel.

The PPRO said, “Our men are in search of the hoodlums in the forest. They engaged the kidnappers in a shooting spree. Some of the suspected kidnappers were hit by bullets.

“Some of the gunmen left the scene with bullet wounds. At the moment, our men are combing the bush to get the dead bodies of some of the gunmen.”

