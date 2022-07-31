Again, Reps step down bill seeking to adopt 65 years retirement age for legislative staff

By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
For the umpteenth time, the House of Representatives has stepped down the controversial bill which seeks to elongate the retirement age and service of staff of Legislative Houses in Nigeria.

The resolution was passed at the end of the Thursday plenary, which marked the end of the Third Legislative year of the 9th Assembly.

The bill was listed as Item 7 on Thursday’s Supplementary Order Paper. Consequently, the House adjourned the plenary to September 22, 2022.

Various stakeholders including the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) who kicked against the spirit of the proposed legislation argued that the bill when passed into law will lead to redundancy within the service.

They maintained that the bill for an Act to make provisions for the retirement age of Staff of Legislative Houses in Nigeria and for related matters was not subjected to regular legislative processes before it was gazetted for consideration at the Committee of the Whole.

The lawmakers on Tuesday, June 22, 2022, stepped down the report on the bill which seeks to extend the tenure of Legislative Staff from 35 years to 40 years and compulsory retirement from 60 years to 65 years, amidst public outcry against the creation of a parallel bureaucracy in the Public Service of the Federation.

As contained in the report which was circulated to members during the plenary, Clause 1 provides that: “The provisions of the bill shall apply throughout the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Clause 2 provides that: “Staff of Legislative Houses in Nigeria shall compulsorily retire on the attainment of 65 years of age or 40 years of pensionable service, whichever is earlier.”

Clause 3 of the report provides that: “Without prejudice to any Act of the National Assembly or law, or the Public Service Rules requiring a person to retire from the Public Service at 60 years of age or after 35 years of service shall not apply to Staff of Legislative Houses in Nigeria.”

Clause 4 provides that: “In this Act, ‘Legislative Houses’ means the National Assembly and States Houses of Assembly; while Public Service has the meaning ascribed to it under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999.”

Clause 5 provides that: “This bill may be cited as the harmonised retirement age for Legislative Houses in Nigeria bill, 2022.”

