Again, Reps’ PDP caucus calls for sack of Service Chiefs

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives on Friday reiterated the urgent need for President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Service Chiefs, amidst growing insecurity concerns across the country.

The lawmakers who expressed grave displeasure over last Thursday’s attack on the convoy of the Governor of Borno State, Baba Gana Zulum by suspected bandits, insisting that the sad incident has again reinforced the urgent need to review the nations security architecture.

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, in a statement on Friday urged the Presidency to implement the recent resolution of both chambers of the National Assembly asking President Muhammadu Buhari to sack his Service Chiefs.

Hon. Elumelu in the statement also noted that the attack on the state governor and other dastardly activities of the insurgents in various parts of the nation have further reinforced the urgent need to inject new hands with fresh ideas to handle the nations security architecture

According to Elumelu: “the worsening security situation in the country under the current Service Chiefs has reached an unbearable state to the extent that insurgents have the temerity to attack an armed convoy of a state governor.

“This is more so with the insistence by Governor Zulum of compromising of security system in the area, allegedly creating an opening to the attack; a position that validates the call for immediate reorganizing of the nation’s security architecture.

“The entire nation is distressed by the incessant mindless killing of our citizens and pillaging of defenceless communities by insurgents, bandits and kidnappers, which have brought indescribable agony, anguish and torment to innocent Nigerians.

“We the opposition lawmakers hereby in the strongest terms restate the call to President Muhammadu Buhari to honour the resolution of the National Assembly and immediately remove the Service Chiefs and bring in new hands to effectively confront the security challenges confronting our nation.”

In a related development, the Convener of Supporters of Patriotism Global Initiative (SuPGI), Mr Bello Adeshina beckoned on President Buhari as well as subnational governments to step up action in strengthening the security architecture as part of efforts geared toward addressing the public concerns.

Mr Adeshina who condoled with Families of innocent Nigerians killed in the recent attack launched against Southern Kaduna called for proactive steps toward averting a re-occurrence.

“Going by the information relayed by the Kaduna Caucus in the House of Representatives during the press briefing as read in the media, President Buhari’s administration has no excuse whatsoever other than to rise to the occasion by deploying the security agencies to Southern Kaduna.

“As enshrined in the 1999 Constitution, the primary responsibility of government is to protect the lives of all its citizens as guaranteed by the grand norms of the land.”

He maintained that failure to protect the people may lead to anarchy and irreparable loss of lives and property.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE