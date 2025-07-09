Again, rainstorm wreaks havoc at Fed Poly Idah

The Chairman of the Governing Council of Federal Polytechnic Idah, Rt. Hon. Adetope Ademiluyi, has appealed to the government, corporate organizations, and the general public for urgent assistance to mitigate the effects of a recent rainstorm that caused substantial destruction at the institution.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday by the Office of the Head of Public Relations and Protocol of the institution, Mr. Sule S. Omale, the Chairman noted that on June 15, 2025, a severe rainstorm—the second in one month—struck the Federal Polytechnic Idah, causing extensive damage to infrastructure and disrupting academic activities.

He stated:

“As the Chairman of the Governing Council, I appeal to the government, corporate organizations, and the public for urgent assistance to mitigate the effects of this disaster. The rainstorm caused significant damage to our buildings, including lecture halls, laboratories, and hostels. This has deeply affected the morale of both staff and students.”

He continued:

“Given the severity of the situation, we earnestly solicit support and assistance from the government, corporate organizations, and the public to help us rebuild and restore our institution. We urge the relevant authorities to provide the necessary resources to address the immediate needs of our students and staff.”

“As the premier institution of higher learning in Kogi State, we are committed to providing quality education to our students. However, we cannot achieve this goal without the support of the government and the public.”

He therefore appealed to well-meaning Nigerians, corporate organizations, and government agencies to come to the institution’s aid in this time of need.

