Again, police warn against protest in Lagos

The police in Lagos State has again warned against any gathering, protest or procession in any part of the state as parts of the moves to prevent another #EndSARS protests in the state.

The warning was contained in a statement, signed by the image-maker in charge of the state police command, Muyiwa Adejobi and made available to Tribune Online.

The police in the statement said “the Lagos State Police Command has again warned against any gathering, procession or protest in Lagos State as some unpatriotic individuals and groups are planning to embark on the replica of the recent destructive and violent #EndSARS protest that left pains and agonies in Lagos State.

“The command has reliably gathered intelligence that certain individuals/groups have concluded plans to lure unsuspecting Lagosians, especially youths, into their planned protest which is proposed to commence tomorrow, Monday, December 7, 2020, at designated locations in the state.”

The command stressed that “the Lagos State Police Command wishes to re-echo and remind the general public that the government of Lagos State, businesses, individuals and security families still groan in losses and pains that the last violent #EndSARS protest occasioned. Lagos State is still nurturing the wounds orchestrated by some violent #EndSARS protesters and not fit to accommodate such protest for now.

“In the light of the above, the Lagos State Police Command, therefore, warns those who might want to disguise under #EndSARS protest to cause another set of mayhem, brouhaha and violence in the state, to desist from such plans as the police and other security agencies will not fold their arms seeing individuals or groups orchestrating another violence and anarchy in the state.”

The command also warned parents and guardians to discourage their children and wards from being lured into any act, gathering or protest capable of causing violence in the state.

“The command wishes to reiterate that any unlawful gathering, procession or protest will be suppressed professionally in accordance with the provisions of the law.”

The police, however, stated that “the police command encourages Lagosians and those who are in Lagos for their genuine engagements, to go about their lawful businesses as all hands are on deck to maintain law and order within the length and breadth of Lagos State.”

