Again, PDP, NNPP lose three Reps members to APC

Three members of the 10th House of Representatives from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) on Thursday formally dumped their parties and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, who presided over the plenary, announced the formal notices of defection of the three members.

The NNPP lawmakers who switched allegiance to the APC are: Hon. Kabiru Usman, representing Rano/Bunkure/Kibiya Federal Constituency, and Hon. Abdullahi Sani, representing Karaye/Rogo Federal Constituency, both from Kano State.

In their separate letters, the lawmakers cited ongoing internal wrangling within the NNPP as the reason for their decision to leave the party.

Similarly, Hon. Oluwole Oke, representing Oriade/Obokun Federal Constituency in Osun State, also officially announced his defection to the APC.

In a letter titled “Resignation of my Membership from the Peoples Democratic Party”, dated April 16, 2025, Hon. Oke stated:

“I wish to formally notify you that I am resigning my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect. This decision was made after consultations and engagements with my political associates, family, and friends. It is my hope that you accept my resignation in good faith.”

The letter was addressed to the PDP Chairman, Ward 7, Obokun Local Government Area, Osun State. Copies of the letter were also sent to the PDP National Chairman, the PDP State Chairman (Osun State Chapter), and the PDP Local Government Chairman, Obokun LGA, Osun State.

The session was witnessed by the APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, who attended in a show of solidarity.

With Thursday’s defections, the total number of officially documented defections in the House since July 2024 now stands at 27. Of this number, the All Progressives Congress has been the chief beneficiary, receiving 24 new members into its fold.

