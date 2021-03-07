Again, NURTW factions clash in Akure

The crisis rocking the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Ondo State took a new dimension on Sunday as factional groups engaged in a free for all at Owode, Akure, the state capital.

The cause of the fight is yet to be ascertained, but it might not be unconnected to leadership tussle rocking the union in the state.

Two leaders of the union, Omoniyi Oni popularly known as Eniba and Wasiu Ibrahim, were reportedly attacked by suspected thugs allegedly sponsored by a faction of the union.

Speaking on the attack, Oni who said they were caught unawares when the sponsored thugs traced them to a barbing salon and attacked them, beating them blue-black, and using dangerous weapons on them.

He specifically alleged that the attack was masterminded by the chairman of the NURTW in the state, Mr Jacob Adebo, saying most of them sustained injuries and have been admitted at the police clinic where they are being treated.

According to him, this incident was not the first time they would be experiencing such.

He said he could not fathom the reason for the attacks, noting that they are all members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) in the state.

He noted that they had been prevented from working for over a year when the NURTW chairman, drove them away from the garage for condemning his authoritarian style of leadership.

“We are members of the APC and not opposition members. We all worked for the emergence of this government in the first and second term.

“Governor Akeredolu is a lover of all and instructed us not to fight anyone but Idajo has been victimising us for no reason. He will seize our vehicles, and order his thugs to vandalise them.

“The Governor has instructed that the Union should suspend its activities for now but they are still taking illegal money from us, attacking and beating anyone who is not in their clique ” Eniba said.

Another member of the group, Toyin Olaoye Fayagbe alleged that “Idajo has turned the NURTW to its family business. He had driven us away from the garage for more than a year.”

He, however, called on the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu to come to their aid as Adebo has run them out of business and they can no longer stand the provocation.

All attempts to reach the state NURTW chairman, Adebo, failed as all calls to his phones were not successful.