Again, NPF dismisses alleged massive bomb planting in Abuja

The Police High Command on Saturday again dismissed the alleged massive planting of bombs everywhere in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja and its environs as being alleged in some quarters, describing it false and fake news which should be ignored

This was contained in a reaction by the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi to the fresh speculations making the rounds that bombs were being planted everywhere in the nation’s Federal Capital Territory by terrorists as parts of plans to strike the city.

According to the FPRO, “it is surprising and disheartening to read in the news and on social media that bombs are being planted in every area of the Federal Capital Territory, even from some individuals who are presumed to be peace ambassadors and patriotic agents of national unity in Nigeria.

“I don’t think it will do our country any good to continually spread such fearful rumours to further create more panic among citizens and residents of the FCT and Nigeria at large.

“We still reiterate that the Federal Capital Territory is safe and there is no imminent threat, neither is the FCT being saturated with bombs as speculated in the news.

“We, therefore, urge residents of the FCT and Nigerians at large to disregard this fake news which was purportedly sponsored to create fear in our people and heat up the polity.

“We will continue to adopt all effective operational strategies to decimate the activities of non-state actors and other criminal elements in the country.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Anxiety Persists Over Terror Alert

THE terror alert released by the United States government and the United Kingdom (UK), asking their citizens against travelling to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has continued to heighten tension in the country…

Umahi, Ayade’s Visit To Wike Fuels Speculation Of Alliance With APC

A VISIT by two All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers State and Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Wednesday has continued to fuel speculations…

VAR ‘doing a lot of damage,’ says Conte

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte said VAR is doing “a lot of damage” to football after seeing a last-gasp Harry Kane goal controversially ruled out in the 1-1 Champions League Group D draw with Sporting on Wednesday…





CBN Set To Release More $150m Foreign Airlines’ Trapped Funds

Indications have emerged that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is set to release another batch of $150 million as part of the remaining trapped funds of the foreign carriers operating in Nigeria…

Arsenal Pablo Mari stabbed in Italian supermarket

Arsenal star Pablo Mari has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in a Milan shopping centre, according to The Sun…