No fever than 15 people including a military man have been murdered by suspected marauding fulani herders at Opaha Community in Edikwu Ward 2 of Apa Local government Area of Benue State.

Opaha is the village of the State Commissioner of Finance, Hon. David Olofu.

It was gathered that the marauding herders stormed the sleepy community around 4pm on Tuesday and attacked the resident.

A native of the community who spoke to our correspondent but pleaded not to be mentioned said “As I am talking to you now, we don’t know the location of many people because everyone ran away as the people launched an attack on the village between 4:pm and 5pm yesterday.

Meanwhile the State Commissioner for Finance, David Olofu who spoke on the phone described the attack as ‘unprovoked’, saying that over 15 people were killed including an army officer.

“Yes, they just went to my community and killed people unprovoked, over 15 people were killed including the commander of OPWS in that area.

“This is a peaceful community where the people don’t look for anybody’s trouble. The attackers went to the community around 4pm, as I am talking to you now the whole community has been sacked”, the Finance Commissioner said.

However the Public Relations Officer of Operation Whirl Stroke, Flight Lt

Flogh Oquoh when contacted on the phone told newsmen that the OPWS Commander had gone to the scene of the attack.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Benue State Command, SP, Catherine Anene said she was yet to get the report

It will be recalled that this is the third time communities in Apa LGA would be attacked in the past few weeks, Igbobi community was attacked leading to death of five people.

Just last weekend, suspected armed fulani herders killed the Edikwu Council ward chairman of the Labour Party in the same local government area, Nathaniel Ochoche.