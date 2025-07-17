Again, Lagos govt shifts Lekki E-call-up enforcement to August

… slashes charges to N10,000

The Lagos State Government on Thursday announced that it has again shifted the enforcement of the Lekki-Epe electronic call-up system to August.

Recall that the E-call-up enforcement was initially postponed from March to June 2025, and was later postponed again after truckers protested against the N12,500 levy imposed on trucks by the Lagos State Government.

In a communique issued by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation on Thursday, the State Government also acceded to the truckers’ demand by slashing the electronic call-up charges from N12,500 per truck to N10,000 per truck.

According to the communique, which was sighted by the Nigerian Tribune, the latest stakeholders meeting where new terms were agreed for the enforcement of the electronic call-up system was conveyed at the instance of the Lagos State Government and facilitated by Dangote Industries Limited.

The meeting brought together key representatives from the Ministry of Transportation, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), National Union of Petroleum & Natural Gas (NUPENG), and the National Association of Truck Owners (NARTO).

At the meeting, all parties acknowledged the critical need for orderliness and seamless traffic management along the Lekki-Epe Corridor and the Lekki Deep Sea Port.

It was deemed essential to prevent a recurrence of the Apapa experience, especially in light of the concerns raised by the Lekki Residents Association (LERA) regarding the rising number of accidents caused by articulated trucks.

No objections were raised by any stakeholders regarding the implementation of the E-Call-up. However, it was agreed that the cost should be reviewed from the current fee of N12,500 to N10,000 per truck.

The communique added that, “There are currently seven approved Truck Parks within the Lekki-Epe Corridor that are equipped with basic infrastructure, including paved floors, CCTV, toilets, and drivers’ lodges.

“The cost associated with these facilities covers provisions for parking bays, technology, logistics, and enforcement, with no revenue accruing to the state government.

“The enforcement of the E-Call-up for the Lekki-Epe Corridor is set to commence on August 1, 2025.

“The following prerequisites were established to ensure a smooth transition before the enforcement date:

“All trucks are required to begin onboarding before August 1.

“Extensive sensitisation campaigns for union members and truckers must be conducted by the Ministry.

“The uploading of Approved ‘Truck Lists (ATL) should take place and any truck without legitimate business in the Lekki Free Zone should remain outside the area.

“NUPENG, NARTO, IPMAN, and other unions are to actively participate in the implementation process and encourage their respective members to comply with the new regulations to minimise the need for enforcement actions.

“This communiqué serves as a formal record of the outcomes from the meeting, reflecting the collective agreement and commitment of all parties involved to implement and enforce the E-Call-up system for the Lekki-Epe Corridor and the Lekki Deep Sea Port.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

