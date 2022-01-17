Again, kidnappers abduct Plateau monarch, demand N10 million

Rampaging gunmen in Plateau State have kidnapped another traditional ruler, the Gwom Rwei of Vwang District in Jos South local government area of the state, His Royal Highness Day Gyang Balak Gut.

Recall that a traditional ruler in Mangu local government area of the state HRH Charles Mato Dakat was abducted recently in his palace and was released six days after a ransom was paid to the marauders.

Also last week, the wife of the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Deputy Governor of the state was abducted close to her house in Ray field, Jos and later rescued by the security agencies along with a medical doctor kidnapped in Mangu.

A source close to the palace of Gwom Rwei disclosed that the traditional ruler was returning from a function on Sunday when the kidnappers stopped his vehicle at a gunpoint and forced him into a waiting car.

According to the source, the incident happened at Vom, just a few meters from the main gate of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, Plateau State.

It was learnt that the Kidnappers in the early hour of Monday contacted the palace and spoke with one of the high ranking chiefs demanding a ransom of N10 million.

However, the State Police Command could not be reached through its Public Relation Officer ASP Ubah Gabriel Ogaba as his phone was not going through.

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.