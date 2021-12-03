Again, Kano govt seals off Shekarau faction’s lawyer’s office premises

Kano State government on Friday again sealed off the office premises of Mr. Nureini Jimoh, lawyer representing the Senator Ibrahim Shekarau-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in a case in Abuja court.

Mr. Jimoh was the counsel when an Abuja federal high court ruled that the faction of Malam Ibrahim Shekarau’s ward congress was the authentic in Kano State

It will be recalled that on Wednesday, the same office was sealed off over allegation of owing ground rent but was later unsealed after public outcry.

The state government, through the Bureau for Land Management, on Thursday however denied sealing the office premises of the lawyer, saying that the premises was locked due to outstanding ground rent

However, in another twist to the whole development, a source told Tribune Online that the premises was again locked up early on Friday morning.