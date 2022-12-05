Again, INEC raises alarm over 2023 elections following fresh attack on commission’s office in Imo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has again suffered another attack on its facilities in Imo State.

According to a statement made available by Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman

Information and Voter Education Committee, the Commission office in Oru West Local Government Area was attacked at about 4.00 am on Sunday.

Investigation revealed that it was the second time INEC facilities would be torched in the southeast state as its office in Orlu Local Government Area was also attacked on December 1, 2022.

While no critical facilities were affected in Sunday’s attack, INEC expressed great concern over what it described as a coordinated and ” systematic attack on its facilities across the country on the conduct of elections in particular and electoral activities in general.”

The statement read in part:” The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Imo State, Professor Sylvia Uchenna Agu, has reported that our office in Oru West Local Government Area was attacked at about 4.00 am today Sunday 4th December 2022.

“The attack affected the Conference Room where office furniture and fittings were destroyed. However, other critical facilities were not affected.

“It would be recalled that on Thursday 1st December 2022, our office in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State was also attacked.

“Overall, this is the 7th attack on our facilities in five States of the Federation in the last four months.

“Once again, the Commission expresses its concern on the consequences of what appears to be a systematic attack on its facilities across the country on the conduct of elections in particular and electoral activities in general.

“The attention of the security agencies has been drawn to this latest incident for investigation and prosecution.”

Confirming the incident to Tribune Online in Owerri on Sunday, the Imo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, CSP Michael Abattam said that the tactical team of the Police Command foiled the attack.

He said the hoodlums attempted to unleash a heavy attack on the INEC building but were repelled.

He said: “it was a similar case with that of Orlu a few days ago where the hoodlums were given a hit chase.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE