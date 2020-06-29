Again, hoodlums attack residents of notorious Akinyele LG

Yet-to-be-identified persons, on Monday, attacked two residents of Alaja community, Moniya, in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state, leaving them with machete cuts.

The hoodlums reportedly made their way into the house of their victims via the roof, carting away their phones and hitting them with a machete.

The victims of Monday’s attack are 45-year-old Mrs Adeola Bamidele and her daughter, Dolapo Bamidele, who is 23 years old.

Narrating the incident, Mrs Bamidele said she and daughter were struck by the machete as she resisted attempts by the hoodlums to rape her daughter, Dolapo.

Neighbours, subsequently, helped the two women to the hospital while the incident was reported at Moniya police station.

Akinyele has been the hotbed of crimes in recent weeks with no fewer than five persons killed in the past three weeks.

Confirming Monday’s attack to Tribune Online, state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Gbenga Fadeyi, said the investigation had begun into the incident.

“The Police personnel at Moniya Police Station were raised to the scene while the hoodlums had eloped.

“The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment while investigation has commenced into the matter,” Fadeyi said.

