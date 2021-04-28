Again, herdsmen kill couple returning from farm in Benue

Barely a few hours after Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom reacted sharply to the killing of seven people at an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in the state by suspected Fulani herdsmen, a couple was reportedly hacked to death by suspected herdsmen.

According to the report, the husband and wife were reported to be returning from the farm on Tuesday evening when they were ambushed by suspected Fulani herdsmen and hacked to death.

The latest incident happened at Udei branch in Mbabai council ward of Guma Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State.

A native who did not want his name mentioned told our correspondent that the man identified as Igba Faga and his wife were returning from the farm when the suspected herdsmen attacked and killed them.

He explained that the husband and wife were on their motorcycle returning home from the farm on Tuesday evening when they were hacked to death.

Confirming the attack, Governor Samuel Ortom’s security adviser, Col Paul Hemba (retd) said that the herdsmen had laid ambush on the couple and hacked them to death.

He further explained that the couple who were on their motorcycle going home died on the spot and their remains have been evacuated by their family members for burial.

The security adviser described the attack as one attack too many and lamented that the incident took place less than 24 hours after herdsmen attacked the IDP camp on Tuesday, where seven persons were killed.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Catherine Anene said she was yet to get the report.