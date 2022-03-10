Again, herders kill eight people in Benue

Another eight people were reportedly killed early hours of Thursday in separate attacks in Guma local government areas of Benue State.

This is coming barely 48 hours five people were also murdered in the same local government by herders.

Natives from the communities that were attacked on Thursday alleged that the herders came from Nasarawa State in the early hours of Thursday when the people were asleep.

Security Adviser to the governor, Col. Paul Hemba retd., confirmed the attacks and said that eight people were murdered.

According to the security adviser, “Six people were killed in Iye village along Daudu/Gbamjinba road. It happened in the early hours of this morning (Thursday) at branch Udeyen, close to the water in Yelwata. Two other people were also killed.”

Also confirming the attacks, the chairman of Guma local government, Caleb Aba, said that six people were killed.

“Four people were killed at Iye in Uvir council ward and two more killed around Yelwata axis.

“One cannot explain the reasons for this renewed killings because there was no provocation at all. The herders just came, attacked the people and ran back into Nasarawa.

“These latest attacks happened at the early hours of today, between 3 and 4 am,” the council boss said.

While stating that military authority had been informed about the attacks and had stationed troops there, the chairman appealed to the federal government and the security agencies to increase surveillance.

He also urged the people to be more security conscious.

Efforts to get the reaction of the State Command spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene, were not successful as calls made to her cellphone rang out.