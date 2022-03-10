Again, herders kill eight people in Benue

Metro
By Johnson Babajide - Makurdi
Again herders kill eight people in Benue, Robbers kill businessman, gang member in Benue, Again, Gana boys kill four in Benue, Operation Whirl Stroke troops neutralise three bandits in Benue, Two electrocuted in Makurdi, Suspected herders kill five, Traditional ruler runs, Six corpses burnt as fire guts morgue in Benue, Suspected herdsmen attack Benue community, kill middle-aged woman, BBNaija 2020 housemate, Two killed in cult-related clash in Benue, 44-year-old man removes own testicles, $10,000 medical supplies to Benue, Suspected robbers shoot Benue poly lecturer dead for daring them, gunmen who killed mourners in Benue, Gunmen kill seven people, Gunmen kill local chief's son, abduct daughter in Benue, Four die as gunmen attack mourners in Benue, Benue ranks highest in gully erosion, Govt imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew, Nine feared killed as herders attack Benue communities, Five killed in separate cult clashes in Benue, Benue communal clash, 42 people feared killed, Curfew, genitals, Benue Electoral Commission, benue looters, boyfriend ablaze in Benue, boy set ablaze by girlfriend, suspected herdsmen kill 19 people in Benuesuspected herdsmen kill 19 people in Benue

Another eight people were reportedly killed early hours of Thursday in separate attacks in Guma local government areas of Benue State.

This is coming barely 48 hours five people were also murdered in the same local government by herders.

Natives from the communities that were attacked on Thursday alleged that the herders came from Nasarawa State in the early hours of Thursday when the people were asleep.

Security Adviser to the governor, Col. Paul Hemba retd., confirmed the attacks and said that eight people were murdered.

According to the security adviser, “Six people were killed in Iye village along Daudu/Gbamjinba road. It happened in the early hours of this morning (Thursday) at branch Udeyen, close to the water in Yelwata. Two other people were also killed.”

Also confirming the attacks, the chairman of Guma local government, Caleb Aba, said that six people were killed.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“Four people were killed at Iye in Uvir council ward and two more killed around Yelwata axis.

“One cannot explain the reasons for this renewed killings because there was no provocation at all. The herders just came, attacked the people and ran back into Nasarawa.

“These latest attacks happened at the early hours of today, between 3 and 4 am,” the council boss said.

While stating that military authority had been informed about the attacks and had stationed troops there, the chairman appealed to the federal government and the security agencies to increase surveillance.

He also urged the people to be more security conscious.

Efforts to get the reaction of the State Command spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene, were not successful as calls made to her cellphone rang out.

ORITAMEFA BAPTIST MODEL SCHOOLS, (OBMS), IBADAN
ENTRANCE EXAMINATION INTO JSS1 FOR 2022/2023 COMES UP ON SATURDAY, 2ND APRIL, 2022 @ 8:00A.M.
OBMS..... Excellence through Integrity

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc . Click here for full details

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by working directly with USA companies as affiliate partners, you are paid for simply helping them promote their offers online, earnings can be up to $750 weekly, click here to learn more

You might also like
Metro

Drama as suspected kidnapper who  got N200k from N12m ransom accuses colleagues of…

Metro

Cultists behead 30-year-old man, hang head on electric pole in Bayelsa

Metro

We’ll flush out bandits, informants from Sokoto, Tambuwal vows

Metro

Angry mob kill suspected motorcycle thief in Ondo

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More