Again, gunmen kill seven in renewed attacks on two Benue LGAs



Barely forty-eight hours after suspected herdsmen launched an attack on four LGAs and killed 23 people, the marauding herders on Monday killed another seven in separate attacks in two LGAs of Benue State.



It was gathered that the seven people were again killed on Monday in separate attacks on the Buruku community and the highway along Makurdi/Naka in the Gwer West Local Government Area of the state.



According to a native of Buruku LGA, who did not want to be mentioned, the gunmen launched a deadly attack on the Mbakundu community in Mbaya Council Ward early hours of Monday.



The native said that five bodies, including that of a minor, were discovered while the search for more missing persons was ongoing.



The local blamed the insensitivity of the state government towards the plight of innocent people in the villages across the state. He also called on the state governor, Hyacinth Alia, to live up to expectations and protect the lives and property of the people of the state.



The second attack was on two motorcyclists travelling along Makurdi/Naka Road in Gwer West LGA on Monday. They were reportedly ambushed by suspected armed herders who killed them and burned their motorcycle.



Confirming the incident to journalists in a telephone chat on Monday, Buruku LG chairman, Raymond Aondoakura, said five people were killed during the attack.



He said, “Yes, they killed four young men and one little girl; so far, five bodies have been discovered and deposited in the mortuary.



Also, chairman of Gwer West LG, Victor Ormin, said, “This morning (Monday), two people who were on an okada were killed by herdsmen and their motorcycles burnt.



Meanwhile, all possible efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer of Benue Command, Catherine Anene, proved abortive as of the time of filing this report.

