Again, gunmen kidnap UNIJOS lecturer

A Senior lecturer with the department of Theatre Art University of Jos Dr Daniel Ella has been kidnapped by some notorious gunmen on a rampage in Jos, Plateau state.

It would be recalled that a senior lecturer of the University with the Department of Microbiology Professor Grace Ayanbimpe and her husband was kidnapped recently at their residence and later rescued by combined team of vigilante and police.

A source close to Dr Ella told Nigerian Tribune that the gunmen numbering about seven stormed the lecturer residence behind Haske Quarters, Lamingo in Jos North Local Government Area of the state at about 12:15 am on Monday.

The family source stated that the gunmen who announced their arrival in the community with sporadic gunshots into the air forced their ways into Dr Ella house and forcefully whisked him away in the presence of his family.

Nigerian Tribune further learnt that before the vigilante and those in the neighbourhood could put their act together the gunmen had disappeared from the community.

It was learnt that at the time of filling this report the kidnappers were yet to get in touch with the family.

A residence of Lamingo who is also one of the community leaders Ibrahim Dan Auta called on the state government and security agencies in the state to come to the aid of the people living in the area adding that there was no week without an incident of kidnapping and other criminal activities.

When Nigerian Tribune visited the Department of Theatre Art, no principal staff of the department was willing to talk on the issue while some staff were seen in a group discussing the unfortunate incident in a hushed tone.

Attempt to speak with the Spokesman of State Police Command, Ubah Ogaba proved abortive as his phone was not going through.

