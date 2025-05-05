Again, gunmen intercept Benue commercial bus, kill two, kidnap four passengers

Barely two weeks after 14 passengers were abducted near Naka in Gwer West LGA of Benue State, another four passengers were kidnapped on Sunday night.

The latest incident occurred along the Adoka-Otukpo road in Otukpo Local Government Area of the state.

According to a local resident who spoke to our correspondent, two people, including the driver of the vehicle, were killed, while four passengers were abducted.

The resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “The bus was coming from Abuja and heading to Otukpo when it was intercepted along the Adoka-Otukpo section of the road.

“They shot the driver and one other person, causing the vehicle to lose control and veer off the road. The other passengers were later kidnapped.”

The Chairman of Otukpo Local Government, Maxwell Ogiri, confirmed the incident in a telephone conversation on Monday, stating that it occurred between 7 and 8pm on Sunday along the Adoka-Otukpo road.

According to him, “The vehicle was travelling from Abuja to Otukpo, and the majority of the passengers had already alighted in Adoka.

“Only six people remained in the vehicle when it was intercepted along the Adoka-Otukpo road. Two people were killed, and four passengers were abducted.”

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene, could not be reached, as she did not answer her phone when called.

She also did not respond to a text message sent to her mobile phone at the time of filing this report.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE