Again, gunmen attack Senator Natasha’s family home

The family residence of the lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, was once again attacked on Tuesday night at her country home in Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area.

The armed men vandalized windows, but with the swift intervention of officers from the local police station, community vigilantes, and concerned youths, the attackers were repelled. One suspect was apprehended.

The suspect, identified as Suberu Jose—an alleged ritualist reportedly affiliated with the lawmaker’s political opposition and a native of the community—was arrested at the scene.

He confessed to the crime and admitted that this was his third time participating in attacks on the lawmaker’s family home.

A mob attempted to descend on the suspect, but he was rescued and handed over to the police.

ALSO READ: Makinde calls for registration of orphanage homes for accurate data

Meanwhile, a cutlass and charms were recovered from him, while other suspects involved in the attack—armed with dangerous weapons—remain at large.

It will be recalled that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s family home was previously attacked on April 15, 2025. No arrests were made at the time, making this the first breakthrough in the ongoing pattern of violence.

This calculated and repeated assault comes at a time when the Federal Government has filed two separate criminal charges against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, following her public accusations of sexual harassment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio—allegations that led to her controversial six-month suspension from the Senate.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Senator, Mr. Isreal Arogbonlo, confirmed the incident, saying: “We call on the public to remain calm and steadfast in the pursuit of justice. Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s commitment to truth and her tireless representation of her constituents should not be met with violence or intimidation.”

All efforts to speak with the Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Ayah, to confirm the attack proved abortive, as his lines were not reachable.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE