Again, gunmen abduct traditional ruler, wife in Plateau

A traditional ruler, the District Head of Birbyang in Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State, Alhaji Zubairu Usman Garba, his wife, and one other person have been kidnapped by gunmen terrorising the council area.

Recall that a traditional ruler was abducted last week in the Kyaram District of the same local government in a similar manner and was eventually killed by his abductors.

The Nigerian Tribune learnt that the gunmen, in their large numbers, attacked Birbyang community on Sunday at about 1:00 am, forced their way into the District Head’s palace, and abducted him, his wife, and another lady.

A source disclosed that they were forced into a waiting vehicle at gunpoint and whisked away to an unknown destination, adding that the vigilantes in the community could not respond due to the superior firepower of the marauders.

The Secretary of the Kanam Development Association (KADA), Shehu Kanam, who confirmed the latest incident to journalists, stated that the gunmen struck around 1:00 am and kidnapped the District Head.

He called on security agencies in the state to come to the aid of the people of the council, adding that bandit attacks and the kidnapping of innocent people have become a daily occurrence.

However, the spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, could not be reached as of the time of filing this report.

