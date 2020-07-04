Again, five Obaseki’s aides resign

At least five more aides of Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki have resigned their appointments ahead of the September 19 governorship election.

The latest to resign are four Special Assistants from Ovia South-West local government area: Honest Imina Unuagbon (SSA LGA), Goodluck Uyigue (SSA Ward 2), Razak Rotimi (SA Ward 7), Victor Olunyomi (SA Ward 8) and Smart Bank (SA Ward 10).

Tribune Online reports that the special assistants in a letter dated Friday, July, 2, explained that the reason for their resignation was based on the ground that they were not ready to defect to the PDP along with the governor.

In a joint letter of resignation sent to Governor Obaseki through the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Mr Osarodion Ogie, they wrote: “Our reason is simply based on the fact that we are not ready to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) along with the governor.”

While expressing their sincere appreciation to Governor Obaseki for giving them the opportunity to serve him in the capacity, they noted that they still believe in the APC.

The latest resignation comes on the heels of similar actions by three members of the governor’s aides who have pulled out of the administration in the last two months.

Tribune Online recalls that less than 24 hours after his victory in the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary, the chairman of Edo State Board of Technical and Vocational Education, Mr Christopher Adesotu, resigned his appointment on June 26.

It would also be recalled that the Chief of Staff to Obaseki, Mr Taiwo Akerele, resigned his appointment stating administrative reasons.

Similarly, Commissioner for Information, Mr Paul Ohonbamu and a Special Assistant, Mrs Emike Obaze resigned their appointments in June.

