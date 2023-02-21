Rachael Omidiji

Popular comedian and actor Adebowale Adedayo, also known as Mr Macaroni, has once again declared his support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Mr Macaroni made this announcement via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, 21st February 2023 .

In his statement , he highlighted the qualities of the LP Presidential candidate, which makes Obi his preferred choice over others.

He said,” I don’t believe there is a Messiah that will solve the many problems of Nigeria in the blink of an eye, but I have found the candidates who fit my description of good leadership, which is service, selflessness, and sacrifice through discipline integrity accountability truth and love to the people.”

He added,” A leader who is mentally and physically fit, one who I believe is most competent to do the job and can begin to pilot their affair or affairs over their nation to be a better place.

With due respect to every other candidate and their supporters have chosen to vote for the candidate who has offered himself by his words and actions to serve the people.”

Also Read: Naira Crunch: Ogun residents receive old N1000 notes in envelopes a few days before the election.

He added that he doesn’t know about others, but he is certainly casting his vote for Peter Obi as president of Nigeria.

However, he implored, “as you come out to vote for your private candidates, please consider your future success and prosperity and that of generations to come and kindly know that the power to elect good leaders rests upon your shoulders. May the will of the people prevail.”