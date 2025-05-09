Again, EFCC vows to act on fraud petition against Matawalle

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had once again, assured protesters that it would act on a petition submitted to it by the All Progressives Congress Young Leaders Alliance (APC-YLA) on alleged financial graft against the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.

Some protesters, led by APC-YLA Convener, Mohammed Ireji on Friday, beseeched the headquarters of the Commission, in Abuja, and queried why the EFCC was foot-dragging in commencing probe into allegation of graft against the former governor of Zamfara State.

But while receiving the petition, the Acting Director of Security, of EFCC, Idowu Adedeji, said: “We have received your petition and we will submit it accordingly.”

The Convener of the protest, Ireji had earlier said: “We are here today to formally request that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to reopen the investigation into the corruption allegations against Bello Mohammed Matawalle, the State Minister for Defence.

“Many petitions were submitted at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), notable ones submitted by the APC Akida Forum on May 3rd, 2024, and a follow-up petition on September 30th, 2024, urging the commission to proceed with its investigation of the former Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Mohammed Matawalle.

“We have lauded the performance and resilience of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) leadership in its fight against corruption without bias many times.

“The commission has shown determination and persistence in addressing corrupt officials, particularly by promptly taking action against former minister Betta Edu and others.

“We have witnessed the commission launch an investigation into the alleged corruption of former Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State. Last year, the commissioner arrested former Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State over alleged corruption.

“If all these former governors and ministers were not above the law and the EFCC, who would shield the former governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, from investigation? He is not a governor now. Who is stopping EFCC from doing its work?

“We have gathered facts and figures regarding Bello Matawalle’s alleged embezzlement of billions of Naira.

“He reportedly needs to account for over N290 billion from the FAAC and N133 billion from the JAAC he received from 2019 to 2023.

“He is also expected to explain the N105 billion loan he took during his tenure as the governor of Zamfara state.

“These are not mere allegations or speculations. After our last visit to this commission’s headquarters, we thought the investigation would reopen, but nothing has happened.

“We are confident that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has access to all the facts regarding financial crimes in the country.”



