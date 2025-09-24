Again, Dasuki’s 10-year trial on firearms possession suffers adjournment

The ten-year-old trial of former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col Mohammed Sambo Dasuki, on charges bordering on unlawful possession of firearms suffered another adjournment on Wednesday at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The trial was again adjourned due to the absence of one of the witnesses from the federal government to testify in the trial.

The fresh adjournment came in spite of the subsisting order of Justice Peter Lifu that proceedings in the trial must be concluded this September by the federal government.

At Wednesday’s proceedings, the first prosecution witness, Monsur Mohammed, an operative of the Department of State Service (DSS) was cross-examined by A. A Usman, counsel to Dasuki.

However, after the brief cross-examination of the first witness, Justice Peter Lifu ordered the federal government lawyers led by Chief Oladipupo Okpeseyi, SAN, to call the next witness.

In response, the senior lawyer told the court that the proposed witness was not yet in court and applied for a stand down of the trial to enable him to contact the witness.

Though the request was granted, Okpeseyi, however, came and applied for an adjournment on the grounds that the witness would not be able to make it to the court.

According to the senior lawyer, the mother of the witness was undergoing surgery in an Abuja hospital, and the witness elected to be with his mother.

At this point, Justice Peter Lifu drew the attention of the lead counsel to the prosecution to an earlier order for the ten-year-old trial to be concluded this month, which the lawyer acknowledged.

Justice Peter Lifu fixed September 25 for the continuation of the trial and for the federal government to put its house in order by ensuring that the witnesses are assembled and brought to court.

Earlier, under cross-examination, the first witness, who claimed to be a storekeeper with the DSS, said he was trained to handle arms and ammunition, having worked for the secret police for 18 years.

He, however, admitted not having any special license from DSS to handle guns.

Justice Lifu had at the last adjourned date fixed September 24, 25 and 26 for the federal government to conclude the 10-year-old prosecution of Dasuki.

The Judge had admonished the federal government to call its remaining witnesses, if any and tender exhibits to establish its allegations against the retired officer during the three-day period.

Similarly, Dasuki, who was put on trial by the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration since 2015 on an amended 7-count charge on unlawful possession of firearms and money laundering, is expected to open his defence in the charges.

