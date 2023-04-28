The National Industrial Court sitting in Kano has dismissed a preliminary objection filed by the Kano State Government against an exparte order restraining the state government from appointing any person as substantive Chairman of the state anti-corruption agency.

In an earlier ruling of the court in an exparte order that the suspended Chairman of Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhuyi Magaji Rimigado remains the substantive head of the commission.

But it will be recalled that Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje recently forwarded the name of the acting chairman of the commission, Mahmud Balarabe to the state assembly for confirmation as substantive chairman.

However, the state assembly has scheduled the screening for the acting chairman for May, 2nd, 2023.

On Friday, at the court session, Justice E.D. Isele dismissed the preliminary objection filed by the Kano State Government on the matter while granting the interlocutory application of Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado recognizing him as the Chairman of the commission.

The court also cautioned the Counsel to Kano State Government to warn his client to stop any process of confirming any other person as Executive Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission.

The matter was then adjourned till May 23rd, 2023.

