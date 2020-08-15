Again, Bayelsa Tribunal dismisses another petition against Diri

THE Bayelsa State Governorship Election Tribunal on Saturday dismissed the petition filed by Mr Ibiene Stephen and his party, the United Peoples Congress (UPC).

In its judgment delivered Justice Yunusa Musa, the tribunal held on the issue of forged National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate as filled by the third respondent, Senator Lawrence Owhrudjakpo, in his Form C001 submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is a pre-election matter as stipulated in the provision of Section285 (14b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In view of this, the tribunal lacks jurisdiction to entertain a pre-election matter.

It held that none of the 19 witnesses called by the petitioner was able to prove the non-qualification if Governor Douye Diri and Ewhrudjakpo, the second and third respondents respectively.

It added that NYSC certificate is not a requirement to contest for any elections in the country

On the issue of forgery as alleged by the petitioner, the tribunal held that it is a criminal matter which ought to be proved beyond any reasonable doubt.

It held that the petitioner failed to prove the allegation of forgery against Ewhrudjapko beyond any reasonable doubt.

“We hold that this petition merits dismissal and we so hold,” the tribunal holds.

It thereafter awarded a cost of N200,000 against the petitioner in favour of each of the respondents.

