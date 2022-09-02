Again Bara culverts along Bauchi – Gombe highway cave in as motorists get stranded, directed to use alternate routes

The failed portion of the Bauchi – Gombe highway at Bara which has devoid all efforts to reclaim due to failed culverts that have remained under rehabilitation has been cut off again.

recall that the Construction Company, ENERCO has since abandoned the project after the palliative work was done on one lane with the complaint of constant rainfall which is making construction very difficult.

Reports from the State Command of the FRSC on Friday revealed that the culverts have given way to the gravels and literates due to continual rainfall as forecast by NiMeT.

FRSC warned that the locations, for now, are not motorable as long hours of flooding have taken over the 150 meters long swampy location.

According to the FRSC, motorists are advised to use the alternative routes for commuters from Adamawa – Abuja which are: Yola – Gombe – Dukku – Darazo – Bauchi – Jos – Abuja while Abuja – Yola is Abuja – Jos – Bauchi- Darazo – Dukku – Gombe – Yola.

Motorists are also advised to adhere strictly to road traffic rules and regulations as well as exercise caution been a new route and ensure that their vehicles are in good working conditions particularly the electrical components considering that it is raining season.

They should also ensure that they have good tyres on the vehicle and ensure that the breaking system is at optimal working condition just as they are encouraged to make enquiries where there are junctions not well scripted by road signs and should avoid night travels to guide against Road Traffic Crashes and bandits.

To ensure safety, personnel of the FRSC, NPF and Vigilante members are on duty 24/7 to ensure hitch-free trips for the motorists along the alternative routes. The operations are ongoing without many challenges.

The Command is in touch with all concerned authorities to ensure normalcy was restored as soon as possible to the Fed. Min. of Works, the construction company, the state Gov’t and the Media are working together to solve the problem.

