Again bandits kill 6, abduct scores of travellers in Kaduna 

Barely 24 hours after the abduction of over 70 travellers along Birnin Gwari – Kaduna highway again bandits have attacked a convoy conveying travellers and abducted scores of travellers, while six people have been reported killed.

An eyewitness revealed that the latest abduction occurred at Unguwar Geda, a few metres from Zankoro a very dangerous enclave where the bandits have been operating.

The latest abduction according to the source took place on Thursday around 3 pm when the bandits broke the chain of the convoy and started shooting sporadically.

Findings gathered that they blocked the highway obstructing vehicular movement thereby forcing travellers to scamper for safety.

According to the source, many people were abducted and taken into the forest while six people were killed by the dreaded hoodlums.

‎”As I’m speaking to you now, we counted six corpses and we don’t know how many were abducted. But scores of people were taken into the forest. In fact, my younger brother is among those abducted.

“A titled holder in Birnin Gwari emirate who pleaded for anonymity remarked that for the past eight months Zankoro has become a killing field and abduction epicentre.

“It was the same spot convoy of Emir of Birnin-Gwari was attacked twice, travellers and security personnel. The daring bandits are on parole every day on this axis of Birnin-Gwari Kaduna Highway.”

As at the time of filing the report, there was no official reaction from either the police or the state government.

