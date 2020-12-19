Again, 6 children and woman killed in Southern Kaduna reprisal attacks

Less than 24 hours when gunmen killed 7 people at Gora Gan village of Zango Kataf local government, security agencies reported reprisal killings of 6 children and a woman in Kauru local government area of Kaduna State.

This was even as governor, El-Rufai has expressed his worries over renewed killings and counter killings in the area after months of relative peace.

An update on the security situation in the area, by the state commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, on Saturday said the military of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and the police have informed the State Government of counter-attacks on some herder settlements in Kauru and Lere local government areas.

The attacks were carried out by aggrieved youths following the killing of seven persons on Thursday night in Gora Gan, Zangon Kataf local government, the statement revealed.

Thus, it was gathered that six children of herders and a woman were killed at Ungwan Idi and Kasheku villages in Kauru local government.

The names of the children were Mustapha Haruna (one year), Ya’u Kada (one year) and Sa’idu Abdullahi ( one year )

Others were Zainab Zakari (One year), Sadiya Abdullahi (Five years), Aisha Abdullahi (One year) and one unidentified woman burnt beyond recognition.

The report had said five persons are still missing and troops are searching for them in the general area, while six huts were burnt in the attack.

Also, it was gathered that Aisha Mohammed (20 years) and Sadiya Abdullahi (25 years) who were wounded in the Kauru LGA reprisal attack are receiving medical attention at Ungwan Idi Clinic.

At Ningi village of Lere local government area, the two herders, Bingel Odi (30) and lsa Joda (7) were injured and rushed to General Hospital, Saminaka, in the same local government

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai who condemned the renewed counter killings sent condolences to the families that lost their loved and wished those recuperating speedy recovery.

“He described the renewed killing and counter killing of innocent citizens of Atyap and Fulani ethnicity as unfortunate.

He decried the resort to violence, noting that it is not a solution to grievances and disputes, but a tragic way to escalate matters and drag people into more pains and misery.

“The governor directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to provide relief materials to the affected families with immediate effect.

