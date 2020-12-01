Afternoon of Praise to be held in honour of Rev Oyediran today

THE funeral rites of the eldest daughter to the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and chairman of African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN) PLC, the publishers of Tribunetitles, Reverend Omotola Oyediran, will begin this afternoon with a programme tagged “Afternoon of Praise with Tributes.”

On Thursday, a valedictory service will be held in her honour at the Tribune House, Imalefalafia, Ibadan.

The family further announced that a funeral service for the late Oyediran, who is survived by her husband, a sister, children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren, will hold on Friday at All Saints Church, Jericho, Ibadan at 10.00 a.m.

Outing will be held on Sunday at Our Saviour’s Anglican Church, Ikenne Remo, Ogun State, at 1.00 p.m.

According to an announcement by the family, the event will be held at 2.00 p.m. at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

On the same day, lying-in-state will be held at her residence at Ring Road, Ibadan, while Christian wake will follow immediately be- tween 5.00 p.m. and 7.00 p.m. at 4Real Event Centre.

A service of songs will be held at 4Real Event Centre, Ring Road, Ibadan tomorrow.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE