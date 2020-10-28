Aftermath of EndSARS protest: Lagos APC tackles PDP over N1trn restoration estimate

Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said described as uninformed the condemnation of the estimated amount of N1tr that would be required to restore the destroyed public property in the state by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protest by some hoodlums and looters.

While noting that after two decades of being in opposition PDP in Lagos state ought to have developed a template for responsible opposition, Lagos APC, in a statement signed by its spokesman, Seye Oladejo suggested that with the magnitude of loss, the estimate could at the end of the day be found to be hasty considering the present cost of reconstruction, revamping and regeneration of these public utilities.

It however advised the Lagos PDP to gauge the mood of the people before mocking the dead and the wanton losses suffered by the good people of Lagos State.

It stated further, “Our attention has been drawn to the uninformed and blind challenge of the opposition PDP in Lagos State of the estimated N1tr to restore the massive destruction of public property, utilities and investments unleashed on Lagos State during the recent mayhem.

“For starters, this remains an inappropriate and insensitive time to play idle politics with an incident that has thrown the entire state into mourning consequent to the avoidable loss of lives and property.

“As a responsible and responsive party, we commiserate with the good people and government of our state.

“While not pre-empting the findings of the commission of inquiry already set up, we condemn all acts of omission or commission that might have directly or indirectly contributed to this national tragedy.

“We also acknowledge the characteristic swift and decisive response of Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu who continues to stand firm in the face of tremendous pressure to uphold his oath of office to protect the lives and property of all Lagosians.

“The visits by the governor and his team to the injured victims in various hospitals and the state wide tour to pacify the citizenry and assess the extent of damage were, without any doubt, moves in the right direction.

“The state-wide tour would enable the state government to have an inventory of the monumental destruction which set our state back by decades.”

Giving an inventory of public and private property destroyed in the unrest in the state, Lagos APC disclosed that transport sector of the state would require the total amount of N3.9billion to replace the BRT buses that were burnt.

It said, “Our people deserve empathy and understanding from all and sundry. We, therefore wish to call on the Federal Government of Nigeria to come to the aid of Lagos state at a trying time like this to successfully re-build and restore our dear state in a record time.

“We also want to join our voice to the call by other well-meaning Nigerians on the need for state police to forestall such incidents in future.

“We wish to urge all Lagosians to rally round our government, embrace unconditional peace and commence the process of far-reaching healing.

Structures affected in the unrest include palace of Oba of Lagos, Lagos High Court, Igbosere, Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government secretariat, Oyingbo BRT terminus; Ojodu Berger BRT terminus; Vehicle Inspection Office, Ojodu Berger; Lagos State Public Works Corporation, Ojodu Berger; Lagos City Hall and Circle Mall, Lekki; numerous luxury shops in Surulere, The Nation Newspaper, TVC and Shoprite Lekki.

Others are 25 police stations which are Orile, Amukoko, Layeni, Ilasamaja, Ikotun, Ajah, Igando, Elemoro, Makinde, Onipanu, Ebute Ero, Pen-Cinema, Isokoko, Alade, Cele, Igbo Elerin, Shibiri, Gbagada, Onilekere, Makoko, Daleko, Asahun, Makinyo, Amuwo-Odofin, Anti-Kidnapping, Surulere. Other police stations that were vandalised but not burnt were Ojo, Ojodu, Mowo, PPL and Morogbo.

