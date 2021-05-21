Aftermath Gov Ayade’s defection, PDP dissolves caretaker committee in Cross River, names new team

Latest NewsTop News
By Tribune Online
Aftermath Gov Ayade's defection

Following the defection of the Cross River State governor, Professor Ben Ayade, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Pprogressives Congress (APC), the national leadership of the PDP on Friday dissolved the caretaker committee of the party in the state.

It also immediately announced the composition of another caretaker committee which is to superintend over the party for the time being.

According to a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Friday, though the state caretaker committee of the party was dissolved, all structures of the party at the local government and ward levels are to remain intact.

The statement added that members of the new caretaker committee of the party in the state are Mr Effiok Cobham as the chairman and Mr Eko Atu as the secretary.

Other members of the committee are Mr Attah Ochinke, Dr Uke Enun, Professor Walter Mboto, Mrs Rita Ayim, Mr Mike Usibe, Mr Christopher Ekpo, Victor Effiom Okon and Prince K.J. Agba.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Aftermath Gov Ayade’s defection  Aftermath Gov Ayade’s defection

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Aftermath Gov Ayade’s defection  Aftermath Gov Ayade’s defection

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Lagos govt to reduce unemployment growing rate with jobs initiative

Latest News

Subscribers not required to submit IMEI number ― NCC

Latest News

Sokoto flags off Tuberculosis awareness and testing campaign against animal disease

Latest News

Cross River still a PDP state despite Ayade’s defection, say Stakeholders

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More