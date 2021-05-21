Aftermath Gov Ayade’s defection, PDP dissolves caretaker committee in Cross River, names new team

Following the defection of the Cross River State governor, Professor Ben Ayade, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Pprogressives Congress (APC), the national leadership of the PDP on Friday dissolved the caretaker committee of the party in the state.

It also immediately announced the composition of another caretaker committee which is to superintend over the party for the time being.

According to a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Friday, though the state caretaker committee of the party was dissolved, all structures of the party at the local government and ward levels are to remain intact.

The statement added that members of the new caretaker committee of the party in the state are Mr Effiok Cobham as the chairman and Mr Eko Atu as the secretary.

Other members of the committee are Mr Attah Ochinke, Dr Uke Enun, Professor Walter Mboto, Mrs Rita Ayim, Mr Mike Usibe, Mr Christopher Ekpo, Victor Effiom Okon and Prince K.J. Agba.

