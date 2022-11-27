After two failed surgeries, teenager with breathing difficulty needs N1.5m for another

A father, AbdulRadheed Hussein has cried out to Nigerians to save his 19-year-old son, Abdulbasit Hussein who has been suffering from severe breathing difficulty for three years.

Hussein lamented that his son is in dire need of a third surgery, noting that the difficulty in breathing has affected his hearing.

He said his last call was at the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta which had referred the young man to Kaduna Specialist Hospital.

He noted that N1.5 million is needed for surgery after two failed surgeries were carried out on his son at the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta.

Submitting three documents which include a referral from the FMC Abeokuta to the Kaduna Specialist Hospital, Hussein said the next step to save the life of the young man is to pay for the third surgery that is supposed to have taken place.

Hussein stated that his son has been struggling with the illness for about three years, adding that there hasn’t been a positive result despite spending a lot.

He said: “We are pleading with Nigerians to assist us with N1.5 million for my son’s third surgery which ought to have been carried out over a month ago.

“My son, Abdulbasit, who is 19 years old, has breathing difficulties. He struggles with breathing when he sleeps. When he sleeps, his breathing sounds like that of a fish out of water struggling for survival.

“His problem is difficulty in breathing due to malfunctioning of the Ear, Nose, and Throat system.

“This started in 2019. We have visited different hospitals thinking it’s something minor. We also visited the Awojobi Clinic at Eruwa and from there we took him to Angels and Eagles Hospital at Ibara Estate. We went from there to the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta where two surgeries were carried out on him in 2019 and 2020.

“We have spent N3 million from my savings and contributions from well-wishers.

“Right now, we are told that he has to undergo another operation which will be the third. They also said the surgery would not be carried out in FMC because they do not have the instrument to carry out the third operation.

“We were then referred to two hospitals in Kaduna because the illness has affected his hearing. We were referred to one private and one government hospital. According to them, it’s the same person who will attend to us at the government hospital that will also attend to us at the private hospital.

“We were advised to get at least N1.5 million and all we have is N200,000.