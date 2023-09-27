After the Nigerian Tribune reported on a University of Lagos Student, Oluwakemi Emmanuel, begging alms for tuition fees in Gbagada area of Lagos State, a financial service firm known as Fewchore Finance has paid up the fees and at the same time given her funds for upkeep.

As against the tuition fees of N225,000 mentioned by her in the report, the company presented a dummy cheque of N300,000 and an undisclosed amount for upkeep in the presence of her Guardian.

When asked reasons for this gesture by the company, The Head of Corporate Communications of the Firm, Aniekan Equere, said they were amazed by how the young lady went about sourcing for the funds, particularly carrying a placard despite her gender.

While noting that many things have changed in the country, Aniekan expressed the admirability of her approach, noting that their intervention is a testimony of a caring organisation.

Equere, who acknowledged the changing nature of society, expressed the importance of their organisation to identify with people in need and do their bit of corporate social responsibility.

“What struck us about this case was as a lady, based on the way and manner the world is structured, she has other options, but she chose to go this route by carrying a placard.

“So, it was admirable and, at the same time, to show that there are organisations out there that care. And, like she said, care without condition.

“A lot has changed within the Nigerian space. It is very important for us as an organisation to identify with people in need and do our little bit of corporate social responsibility.

“So, we paid up her tuition because she is a final year student and also give her something to hold on to at least to ease up the pain of transportation so that she will be focused and not distracted.” Equere said.

While expressing her gratitude to the organisation, the beneficiary said she now realises there are people with genuine intentions to help, saying she would have still been on the road if not for Fewchore.





Kemisola, who had received the cheque, noted she would be able to focus on her studies and other things, revealing that there are no conditions attached to what was given to her.

“I feel good. I feel my hope is restored. I feel that there are people out there who actually genuinely want to help regardless of who you are. It makes me happy. I will be able to focus on my studies more and other things. I would have still been on the road looking for who to help me if not for Fewchore.

“I would like to say thank you. This goes a long way for me and every other person needing this kind of help.

“There are no conditions attached to this kind gesture from the organisation. I did not sign anything.” She said.

Speaking also, Her Guardian, Mrs Victoria Emmanuel, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the organisation, noting that the gesture received was unbelievable considering the current harsh economic conditions being felt by all.

Mrs Victoria prayed to the almighty God to continue to bless them in all their endeavours.

