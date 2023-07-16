Barely one week after TRIBUNE ONLINE report of the living conditions of students in Gregory University Uturu, Abia, was published, the school management has finally restored power in the female hostels.

The story with the headline, “We need light’, Gregory varsity students protest ‘two-week’ blackout‘ with accompanying video, was published on July 10, 2023.

In the report, the students expressed their displeasure over the epileptic power supply in the female hostels calling on the school management to address the situation.

Latest development

In bid to follow up on the development, our reporter put a call through to one of the students on Sunday. The student who pleaded anonymity said “we now have steady light”.

“They usually switch on the light from 7pm to 11pm since the report (by Tribune) went viral. We’re happy everything is now back to normal. Thank you for reaching out to us,” the source disclosed.

