After the Nigerian Tribune newspaper reported that 14 people were kidnapped in the Mayo-Dassa area of Jalingo, the Taraba state capital, within the last eight days, 12 victims have been released.

The Nigerian Tribune also gathered that the kidnappers are currently demanding a 100 million Naira ransom to release the state’s major distributor of an international brewery limited.

Details of what happened between family members of the released victims and the kidnappers were not disclosed, but the families rather thanked God and all those who made it possible for the release of their loved ones.

“We thank God in heaven that our loved ones have been released and pray that the remaining two be released unhurt.

“It is not all about whether we paid ransom or not; it’s all about the release of our people. We thank God and everyone who made it possible for their safe release.” The families expressed

Meanwhile, residents have called on Governor Agbu Kefas to deploy military special operatives around the Mayo-Dassa area of Jalingo to ensure the dislodgement of the criminal’s hideout to avoid a repeat of such an incident that is capable of holding back the economic status and development of Taraba and averting the threat to the state capital.

