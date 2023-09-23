Kogi Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has filed a lawsuit at the State High Court, Lokoja, seeking N5 billion in damages from the Senatorial candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

In a suit number HCH/16/2023 backdated to the 6th of February 2023, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered, was reportedly over a matter that occurred in November 2022.

Gov Bello, in the 34-page lawsuit, sought to claim amongst others that the defendant (Natasha) pay the sum to him for defamation and libel over her interview on Arise TV that aired on 4th November 2022.

In addition to the N5 billion claim, Natasha was also asked to publish a retraction and tender apology in 5 national dailies including personal statements on Arise TV, AIT, Channels and NTA.

“More so, grant a perpetual injunction restraining Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan and anybody whosoever connect, affiliated with her as an associate, privy, agent, etc. from making defamatory words or statements against the claimant (Yahaya Bello) either on social media, print media, television, radio, etc.,” the court document partly read.

It be recalled that Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan made appearance on Channels TV, AIT and Arise TV in October 2022 in her defence after the Kogi State Government called for her arrest in connection to sponsoring terrorism in Nigeria.

This comes shortly after Natasha’s senatorial victory at the tribunal reportedly caused jittering and seems to have unsettled the governor and his party.

Recall Natasha has an existing 10 billion naira defamatory suit against the State Government and one of his Commissioners, Kingsley Fanwo.

