President Bola Tinubu on Sunday returned to Abuja after nearly two weeks out of the federal capital city.

He had left 13 days ago to take part in

the Summit on New Global Financing Pact in the French capital.

Tinubu left Paris for the United Kingdom on a private visit and later returned to Nigeria last Tuesday.

However, rather than land in Abuja, he flew straight to Lagos, where he observed the Eid-el-Kabir holiday.

During the Lagos leg of the journey, President Tinubu met with traditional rulers and also received the President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who came to him on a private visit.

He landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 2:30 pm on Sunday.

