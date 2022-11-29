After six years, academic staff union activities return to Poly Ibadan

After six years of union inactivities, the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), The Polytechnic Ibadan chapter, on Tuesday held an election after which new executives of the union emerged.

The election, held at the Assembly Hall, North Campus of the institution under the supervision of officials of the national body of the union, saw Dr Kola Lawal of the Department of Urban and Regional Planning emerge as Chairman having polled 177 votes to defeat his opponent, Mr Nurudeen Akinade who garnered 61 votes.

Other elected members of the new executive are Mrs Omolabake Fadiran (Vice-Chairman), Mr Ademola Fajemiroye (General Secretary), Mr Mojeed Raji (Assistant General Secretary), Mrs Jadesola Adepoju (Treasurer), Mr Caleb Arulogun (Welfare Secretary), Mr Johnson Olawuwo (Internal Auditor) and Mrs Bukola Aremu (Finacial Secretary).

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune shortly after the swearing-in ceremony, the new ASUP Chairman, Dr Kola Lawal, said: “I feel so delighted to become the Chairman of The Polytechnic Ibadan ASUP after we had a very long break.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“The last election we had on this campus was eight years ago and six years ago when we were to have another election, it was not possible and thank God that today we had a fresh election and I emerged as the Chairman of the union.

“I promised members of the academic community of the institution that I am not going to let them down. The confidence they had in me and they still have in me will never be taken for granted.”

Lawal, further stated that: “I am going to work hard for the progress of the institution. Like I said during the campaign, I am not going to work in a way that we won’t have focus. Members have a good deal and they have chosen me and I am going to work for them.”