After Police ordeal, Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has released a snippet of his forthcoming song “Spiderman.”

Recall that Portable was arrested on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, for allegedly refusing to complete the payment for his luxury car, a G-Wagon.

Portable had purchased a Mercedes Benz GLE 350 from Ogunsanwo Temitope (Temmy Autos), a car dealer in Lagos, but failed to complete the payment.

It was reported that Portable had paid only N13 million for the vehicle, which was worth N27 million. He allegedly refused to pay the remaining N14 million balance.

When confronted by the police, the singer jumped a gate and attempted to escape but was eventually apprehended by the officers.

Taking to his official Instagram page today, May 16th 2024, Portable confirmed that he has been released from the Lagos State Police custody after meeting bail conditions.

He also disclosed that a new song dubbed “Spiderman” would be released soon and the lyrics in the snippet played shows the singer detailing how he jumped gate while trying to evade Police arrest.

