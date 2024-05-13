In a significant development, former Vice-President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Monday, hosted Labour Party (LP) national leader Peter Obi in his Abuja residence.

This comes barely 15 months after the last general elections that saw Bola Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged as President.

The former Anambra governor is widely speculated as a top candidate for 2027 following his heroics at the 2023 elections.

“It was my honour and privilege to host @PeterObi today,” excited Atiku posted on his verified handle.

It was my honour and privilege to host @PeterObi today. -AA pic.twitter.com/JRlE2Ec52D — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) May 13, 2024

Both leaders, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered, discussed issues affecting Nigeria and how to rescue the country.

More meetings on the way forward are expected to take place soon, according to an inside source privy to the meeting.

Details later…