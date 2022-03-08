After leaving prison, traffic robber arrested again for stealing phone from woman in traffic

An ex-convict, Rilwan Sodiq, has been arrested by the operatives of the Lagos State Police Command while engaging in traffic robbery.

The 22- year-old suspect was arrested by policemen attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) around Abiola Garden in Ojota after attacking a female driver in traffic.

RRS in a statement on its verified Facebook page said “The ex-convict, Rilwan Sodiq, 22 years old, was arrested yesterday at Abiola Garden, Ojota after dispossessing a lady driving Sienna space bus of a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 phone in Ojota Bridge traffic.”

“Rilwan, with a fractured left arm was working with an accomplice, identified as Sodiq when he dispossessed the lady of her mobile phone.”

The unit added that “He disclosed that Sodiq distracted the lady while he slipped his hand through the passenger’s side of the car to pick the smartphone.

“Alhaja (the victim) disclosed that her shouts attracted the attention of the RRS officials monitoring the other side of the road. A chase to retrieve the phone from him ensued.”

She continued that the officers, with the support of some good samaritans, caught up with him in Abiola Garden.

According to the police unit “The phone was recovered from his pant after denying he had stolen something.”

Rilwan stated that he was released from Kirikiri Correctional Centre in December 2021. “A month after the release, I broke my arm in a traffic accident”.

Rilwan confessed he has robbed and dispossessed three motorists of their phones in traffic adopting the same method.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say," Janet Abegunde's boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

