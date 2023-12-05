Nigerian comedian, Buchi Ojieh, popularly known as Buchi, has revealed that he has finally gotten access to his kids.

This was revealed via his verified Instagram page, @buchicomedian, on Monday. He wrote “I have been granted full access to my kids. We better in all things. Thank you, everyone. The good, the bad, the ugly. Thank you, the Salamis, Mama Azmin, Engr Isede #1 grandpa. Update dropping soon.”

Recall that Buchi recently called out the parents of his estranged wife, Rukky, for allegedly denying him access to his kids.

He alleged that his ex-in-laws were demanding money from him before they could grant him access to his children.

